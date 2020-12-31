 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Public Library closed following COVID-19 exposure, will reopen Jan. 11
0 comments
alert top story

North Platte Public Library closed following COVID-19 exposure, will reopen Jan. 11

  • 0
Local COVID-19 news

The North Platte Public Library will be closed through Jan. 10 due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release.

The press release stated that during the week of Dec. 28, an asymptomatic COVID-19 staff member was in close contact with the rest of the library staff.

"It is unlikely that library patrons were exposed to the asymptomatic COVID positive staff member as all library staff members wear a face mask when in a public area, keep socially distant, and interactions are typically less than 5 minutes," the press release stated.

The library plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

Additionally, any items due from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11 will now be due on Jan. 18, 2021. Fines do not accrue while the library is closed. The book drop will remain open for those patrons who wish to return items.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News