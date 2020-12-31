North Platte Public Library closed following COVID-19 exposure, will reopen Jan. 11

The North Platte Public Library will be closed through Jan. 10 due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release.

The press release stated that during the week of Dec. 28, an asymptomatic COVID-19 staff member was in close contact with the rest of the library staff.

"It is unlikely that library patrons were exposed to the asymptomatic COVID positive staff member as all library staff members wear a face mask when in a public area, keep socially distant, and interactions are typically less than 5 minutes," the press release stated.

The library plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

Additionally, any items due from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11 will now be due on Jan. 18, 2021. Fines do not accrue while the library is closed. The book drop will remain open for those patrons who wish to return items.