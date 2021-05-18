North Platte Public Library director: Upcoming retirements give city chance for smooth leadership transition

Two North Platte Public Library retirements announced last month give the city a chance for a smooth leadership transition, the library’s longtime director told the City Council Tuesday.

Cecelia Lawrence announced her plans for a February 2022 retirement on April 27, just a week after reference and interlibrary loan librarian Sharon Lohoefener announced she herself will retire this Thursday.

That allows the city to choose and hire Lawrence’s successor in advance without having to raise the library’s budget, said Lawrence and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

The director-designate would fill Lohoefener’s salary line until Lawrence’s retirement date of Feb. 4, 2022. That person and other library staffers would handle reference and interlibrary loan duties until then.

Councilman Jim Carman thanked Lawrence in advance for her many years of service.

“You’ve done in my belief a marvelous job with our library,” he said. “I only hope we can find someone to fill your shoes as well as you have.”

In other business Tuesday, the council: