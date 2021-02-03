North Platte Public Library helps community in honoring health care workers

The North Platte Public Library is giving the community an opportunity to honor health care workers with a symbol that is fitting for February.

Throughout this month, the library is selling wood and scrapbook-paper hearts, designed using the facility’s Creation Station laser cutter, for individuals to display at their homes.

Library Director Cecelia Lawrence was inspired by the “Hearts for Healthcare” venture in which, over the past year, individuals in the area and across the country have decorated their windows with paper hearts with messages of appreciation for the medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the year went by, the hearts eventually came down,” Lawrence said, “but those people are still on the front line and working so hard to keep all of us healthy. I just wanted to keep that thought going and breathe some new life into it. This is a way to do that and also highlight our Creation Station.”

The size of the wood hearts range from 4 to 11 inches and cost is between a quarter and 75 cents. The scrapbook hearts are the same sizes and cost from 15 cents to a quarter.

Small wooden embellishments are also available to decorate the hearts. The embellishments include a medicine bag, stethoscope and a heart with a pulse chart on it.