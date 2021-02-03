 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Library helps community in honoring health care workers
Wood and scrapbook-paper hearts sit on the counter at the North Platte Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. The library is selling the hearts throughout the month for people to display in the windows of their homes or businesses to show support for health care workers.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Public Library is giving the community an opportunity to honor health care workers with a symbol that is fitting for February.

Throughout this month, the library is selling wood and scrapbook-paper hearts, designed using the facility’s Creation Station laser cutter, for individuals to display at their homes.

Library Director Cecelia Lawrence was inspired by the “Hearts for Healthcare” venture in which, over the past year, individuals in the area and across the country have decorated their windows with paper hearts with messages of appreciation for the medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the year went by, the hearts eventually came down,” Lawrence said, “but those people are still on the front line and working so hard to keep all of us healthy. I just wanted to keep that thought going and breathe some new life into it. This is a way to do that and also highlight our Creation Station.”

The size of the wood hearts range from 4 to 11 inches and cost is between a quarter and 75 cents. The scrapbook hearts are the same sizes and cost from 15 cents to a quarter.

Small wooden embellishments are also available to decorate the hearts. The embellishments include a medicine bag, stethoscope and a heart with a pulse chart on it.

The proceeds will go toward covering the cost of materials to make the hearts.

There are also plain-sheet paper hearts that are provided at no cost and limited to one per person.

“We didn’t want it to be (a question) of if someone can afford it or not (to participate),” Lawrence said. “Everyone has markers, colored pencils or crayons, and they can cut (the paper heart) out and decorate them however they want.”

The library has established two hashtags — #NPcares and #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers — that people can use with photos of their heart displays on their social media accounts. The library will also post those photos on its website and social media accounts.

The library began the project at the start of the week, and Lawrence said by Tuesday afternoon 60 heart orders had been placed. It is the start of what she believes will be an impressive display of support in the community throughout the month.

“People can put the hearts in their windows, and as the health care workers drive to and from work, they will see them and know that (the community) is still thinking of them,” she said.

