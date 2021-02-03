North Platte Public Library helps community in honoring health care workers

The North Platte Public Library is giving the community an opportunity to honor health care workers with a symbol that is fitting for February.
Throughout this month, the library is selling wood and scrapbook-paper hearts, designed using the facility’s Creation Station laser cutter, for individuals to display at their homes.
Library Director Cecelia Lawrence was inspired by the “Hearts for Healthcare” venture in which, over the past year, individuals in the area and across the country have decorated their windows with paper hearts with messages of appreciation for the medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the year went by, the hearts eventually came down,” Lawrence said, “but those people are still on the front line and working so hard to keep all of us healthy. I just wanted to keep that thought going and breathe some new life into it. This is a way to do that and also highlight our Creation Station.”
The size of the wood hearts range from 4 to 11 inches and cost is between a quarter and 75 cents. The scrapbook hearts are the same sizes and cost from 15 cents to a quarter.
Small wooden embellishments are also available to decorate the hearts. The embellishments include a medicine bag, stethoscope and a heart with a pulse chart on it.
The proceeds will go toward covering the cost of materials to make the hearts.
There are also plain-sheet paper hearts that are provided at no cost and limited to one per person.
“We didn’t want it to be (a question) of if someone can afford it or not (to participate),” Lawrence said. “Everyone has markers, colored pencils or crayons, and they can cut (the paper heart) out and decorate them however they want.”
The library has established two hashtags — #NPcares and #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers — that people can use with photos of their heart displays on their social media accounts. The library will also post those photos on its website and social media accounts.
The library began the project at the start of the week, and Lawrence said by Tuesday afternoon 60 heart orders had been placed. It is the start of what she believes will be an impressive display of support in the community throughout the month.
“People can put the hearts in their windows, and as the health care workers drive to and from work, they will see them and know that (the community) is still thinking of them,” she said.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.