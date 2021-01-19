North Platte Public Library launches curbside pickup

North Platte Public Library patrons now can check out books and other materials without having to step foot into the facility.
The library started a curbside pickup Tuesday, a service that restaurants and grocery stores have offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is definitely something that libraries have jumped on since the start of (the pandemic),” library director Cecelia Lawrence said. “Many libraries nationwide are still closed and the only way you can (get materials) is with a drive-thru or pickup service. Our facility does not accommodate drive-up. This was the next best thing.
“I wish that we had done this back in April or May, but it didn’t work with what we were dealing with internally. Like everyone else, we were struggling just to keep things going. It took us a little while to get going, but I am really happy that we are finally offering (the service).”
Lawrence said this month the library was able to purchase and activate the software for the text messaging component of the pickup program.
Under the program, individuals can reserve items online at nppl.online/catalog or call the library at 308-535-8036 ext. 3310 to place items on hold. The order should be ready within 24 hours and a staff member will call when it is ready.
At that point, individuals can either pull up into one of the parking spaces at the library or in designated spots in the lot adjacent to the building.
Patrons are then asked to text “I am here” to 308-280-2500, and an automated response will link to a form to fill out name, library card barcode and a description of the vehicle.
A staff member will then deliver the materials to the vehicle.
Individuals need to have a cellphone with text message capabilities as the library is not offering a call-in service for pickup right now. A library card and driver’s license are also required to validate identification.
The curbside pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours might be extended to 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in February for at least a few times a week.
Lawrence said the service could continue after the pandemic has subsided.
“If we don’t have enough usage of the service, we will be fiscally responsible and cancel it,” Lawrence said, “but we’re really hoping it will be a popular service and that it will be around for at least the rest of the year if not potentially further.
“It might be (popular with) people who have a lot of kids with them and they don’t want to haul them all into (the library.) Or perhaps they are seniors who don’t feel that it’s quite safe to go (into the library) quite yet.”