North Platte Public Library launches curbside pickup

North Platte Public Library patrons now can check out books and other materials without having to step foot into the facility.

The library started a curbside pickup Tuesday, a service that restaurants and grocery stores have offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is definitely something that libraries have jumped on since the start of (the pandemic),” library director Cecelia Lawrence said. “Many libraries nationwide are still closed and the only way you can (get materials) is with a drive-thru or pickup service. Our facility does not accommodate drive-up. This was the next best thing.

“I wish that we had done this back in April or May, but it didn’t work with what we were dealing with internally. Like everyone else, we were struggling just to keep things going. It took us a little while to get going, but I am really happy that we are finally offering (the service).”

Lawrence said this month the library was able to purchase and activate the software for the text messaging component of the pickup program.

Under the program, individuals can reserve items online at nppl.online/catalog or call the library at 308-535-8036 ext. 3310 to place items on hold. The order should be ready within 24 hours and a staff member will call when it is ready.