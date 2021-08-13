North Platte Public Library prepares for annual sale

The annual North Platte Public Library book sale changed in 2020 due to COVID and with concerns still prevalent, this year is no different.

The popular event will be spread out over several weeks starting Monday and stretching to Sept. 24 in phases to limit close contact.

“There is approximately 800 to 1,200 books that will go out every week,” said Director Cecelia Lawrence.

The sale will take place out in the main library rather than the smaller meeting room where it is usually staged.

“We have massive overcrowding when we have tried to put it in the meeting room,” Lawrence said. “There’s no air circulation in (the meeting room) so it made sense to move it out into the body of the library where there’s more air circulation.”

She said another reason for the changes is the sale can be run without volunteers.

“The sale really runs itself,” Lawrence said. “We don’t have to have a cash register and it’s just a freewill donation.”

The first sale will begin Monday and run through Aug. 27. It will feature hardback fiction.