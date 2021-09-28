 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Library program Thursday to cover Czech folk costumes
North Platte Public Library program Thursday to cover Czech folk costumes

The North Platte Public Library’s noon program on Thursday will cover Czech folk costumes, according to a press release.

Janet Jeffries of Crete will speak about the folk costumes and provide examples through slide illustrations and her own collections. National folk costumes, or kroje, have variations according to districts, villages and feudal estates.

Jeffries is a native Nebraskan and descendant of Czech immigrants. She has studied Nebraska history and the state’s architectural history, Czechs in Nebraska, Czech costumes and folk art, genealogy and other related topics while attaining her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jeffries directed a Czech studies Elderhostel program at Doane University for 18 years, owns a Czech costume collection that is exhibited periodically and regularly leads tours to the Czech Republic.

This program is funded through Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Friends of the North Platte Public Library.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by calling the library at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320.

