North Platte Public Library story time celebrates Earth Day, recycling

Children’s hands were swabbed with green paint, washable of course, so they could create leaves on trees during story time at the North Platte Public Library on Tuesday.

The trees were drawn on large sheets of paper, and the children filled in the branches, enjoying an opportunity to get a little messy.

Chris Green, interim children’s librarian, and Spencer Green, librarian associate, introduced the participants to planting using plastic bottles as starter pots.

Earth Day is Thursday, but the children got an early start by singing “Happy Earth Day” to the tune of “Happy Birthday.”

Mark Schanou, human resources generalist for Masonite Doors, helped the kids learn about recycling. Schanou said Masonite, created in 1925 by William H. Mason, was one of the earliest means of recycling.

“We are the original Earth Day people, I would say,” Schanou said, “because Masonite was founded from basically wood chips and things that were getting burned and people didn’t know what to do with them.”

He said Mason figured out a way to recycle the chips to make a usable building product.