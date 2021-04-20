 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Public Library story time celebrates Earth Day, recycling
0 comments
top story

North Platte Public Library story time celebrates Earth Day, recycling

{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Public Library story time celebrates Earth Day, recycling

Mark Schanou, middle back, helps kids paint their hands to add leaves to trees he has drawn on paper. Schanou, the human resources generalist at Masonite Doors in North Platte, explained to the kids how the company has been a part of recycling since its inception in 1925. The children participated in a celebration of Earth Day during Tuesday’s story time at the North Platte Public Library.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Children’s hands were swabbed with green paint, washable of course, so they could create leaves on trees during story time at the North Platte Public Library on Tuesday.

The trees were drawn on large sheets of paper, and the children filled in the branches, enjoying an opportunity to get a little messy.

Chris Green, interim children’s librarian, and Spencer Green, librarian associate, introduced the participants to planting using plastic bottles as starter pots.

Earth Day is Thursday, but the children got an early start by singing “Happy Earth Day” to the tune of “Happy Birthday.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark Schanou, human resources generalist for Masonite Doors, helped the kids learn about recycling. Schanou said Masonite, created in 1925 by William H. Mason, was one of the earliest means of recycling.

“We are the original Earth Day people, I would say,” Schanou said, “because Masonite was founded from basically wood chips and things that were getting burned and people didn’t know what to do with them.”

He said Mason figured out a way to recycle the chips to make a usable building product.

“Through his discovery of applying heat, steam and pressure to wood fiber,” Schanou said, “(Mason’s) creation of hardboard made an indelible mark on the building products industry and remains a primary component of interior molded wood doors today in our door skins.”

Schanou said Mason’s discovery extracted value from waste and has prevented billions of pounds of wood from entering the waste stream over the past 95 years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News