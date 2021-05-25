North Platte Public Library summer reading program starts June 2

North Platte Public Library will begin its in-person summer reading program June 2, according to a press release.

The theme this year is “A Dragon’s Tale — Tails & Tales,” and the program will finish July 14 with a mini-Renaissance fair.

Instead of signing up, youth just need to come to the session that corresponds with their age group.

The program will meet at North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

» Kids graduating kindergarten will meet 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesdays.

» Kids graduating first grade will meet 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

» Kids graduating second grade will meet 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

» Kids graduating third through fifth grade will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

» Teens Summer Reading will from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

There will be no adult summer reading program.

Elementary sessions will explore animals of all kinds; look at classic fairy tales with a science, technology, engineering, art and math lens; and more.