North Platte Public Library to host fall open house Wednesday
The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate its new fall hours, according to a press release.

Throughout the open house, the library will offer food and drinks, as well as tours.

Library tours will be at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., while tours of the Creation Station will be at 11 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. The noon Creation Station tour will include a heat press demonstration and the 4 p.m. tour will include a 3-D printer demonstration.

From 4 to 6 p.m., the library is offering make and take activities, where patrons can make paper pumpkins, a fall bookmark or a fall button or magnet.

The new library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed Sunday.

