North Platte Public Library updates policies and procedures

The North Platte Public Library announced a handful of changes to its policies and procedures based on health directives from the West Central District Health Department and the city of North Platte.

The changes went into effect Monday and include:

» All in-person library programming has been canceled through the end of the year. Online programming for preschool-age children is available on the library’s Facebook page.

» The meeting room occupancy is limited to a maximum of 19 people. The library director must approve all meetings.

» The Creation Station room is limited to three people at a time, and each individual must wear a face mask. Individuals are also asked to call the library at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, to make an appointment to certify or train on a piece of equipment or to schedule open-build time.

A number of other policies remain in effect as well: