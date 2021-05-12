 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Public School board approves action items at meeting
0 comments
top story

North Platte Public School board approves action items at meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

 Telegraph file photo

The North Platte school board approved two action items at Monday’s regular meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board approved the North Platte Para Educator Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the district’s nonsupervisory classified staff for the 2021-23 contract year.

A request for approval for administrative discretion to auction excess equipment was also approved.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News