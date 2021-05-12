North Platte Public School board approves action items at meeting

Telegraph staff reports
The North Platte school board approved two action items at Monday’s regular meeting.
The board approved the North Platte Para Educator Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the district’s nonsupervisory classified staff for the 2021-23 contract year.
A request for approval for administrative discretion to auction excess equipment was also approved.
