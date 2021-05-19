North Platte Public School District offers meal pickup for kids in June

Free meals for children ages 1-18 in North Platte will be provided during June, according to a press release from the North Platte Public Schools.

The district’s Food and Nutrition Services program will offer an opportunity for local families to drive through and pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch for their children. Meal pickup will be at Adams Middle School between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., every Thursday in June. Adams is at 1200 McDonald Road.

Children do not have to be enrolled in NPPSD to receive the free meals. Adults may pick up the meals, and children are not required to be in the vehicle when meals are picked up.

To pick up meals, enter the front driveway of Adams Middle School, off Francis Street. Signs will mark the way to the pickup area.

Adults will be asked to record the children’s names on the pickup register before receiving their meals. They will receive seven days of breakfasts and seven days of lunches.

This program will be solely to pick up meals. Meals are not to be consumed on-site.

The district encourages families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19: continue to wash hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue and stay home if sick.