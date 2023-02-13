The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the negotiated Certified Master Agreement at Monday’s regular meeting.
The agreement shows an increase in base salary of $950 annually with continued coverage of health care and the addition of one personal day, as well as two additional sick days. The increase amounts to a 4.5% increase for teaching staff.
The agreement also includes a reward for longevity within the district. For teachers who stay with the district for 10 consecutive years, they will receive a $1,000 bonus at the end of the 10th year. Additionally, the bonus will continue for each additional five years of consecutive employment with the district.
“This is a good way to reward people who stay with us,” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance. “It also helps Kevin (Mills-Human Resources) with recruiting.”
The board voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement.
The board heard a presentation by the North Platte High School Future Farmers of America club that competed at the District 9 Career Development Event competition at the D&N Event Center in North Platte on Wednesday. The team qualified for the state meet in several categories.
The board:
• Approved renewal of membership with the Nebraska Association of School Boards.
• Approved the sale of a three Type A buses.
• Approved the efforts of the Committee on American Civics to meet statutory requirements.
• Approved district line of credit if needed. The option is used only if there is an issue getting property taxes on a timely basis and Simpson said the finance committee will be informed if the need arises.