The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the negotiated Certified Master Agreement at Monday’s regular meeting.

The agreement shows an increase in base salary of $950 annually with continued coverage of health care and the addition of one personal day, as well as two additional sick days. The increase amounts to a 4.5% increase for teaching staff.

The agreement also includes a reward for longevity within the district. For teachers who stay with the district for 10 consecutive years, they will receive a $1,000 bonus at the end of the 10th year. Additionally, the bonus will continue for each additional five years of consecutive employment with the district.

“This is a good way to reward people who stay with us,” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance. “It also helps Kevin (Mills-Human Resources) with recruiting.”

The board voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement.

The board heard a presentation by the North Platte High School Future Farmers of America club that competed at the District 9 Career Development Event competition at the D&N Event Center in North Platte on Wednesday. The team qualified for the state meet in several categories.

The board:

• Approved renewal of membership with the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

• Approved the sale of a three Type A buses.

• Approved the efforts of the Committee on American Civics to meet statutory requirements.

• Approved district line of credit if needed. The option is used only if there is an issue getting property taxes on a timely basis and Simpson said the finance committee will be informed if the need arises.