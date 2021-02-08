North Platte Public Schools Board agrees to include full family health insurance for employees

The North Platte Board of Education approved the 2021-22 certified master agreement on Monday to include full family health insurance for the staff.
North Platte Education Association lead negotiator Nicole Bruck, third grade teacher at Washington School, said the process went smoothly and that she and her team appreciated working with the district.
“The big one for our district, the one that will probably change lives,” Bruck said, “they will be covering 100% of our health insurance for employees, spouse and children along with dental.”
Bruck said that was a big deal for the NPEA.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the process went quicker than normal this year.
“It was great working with (the team),” Simpson said. “We had very good,
collaborative meetings.”
Members of the NPEA team were David Cooper, Allen Furlong, Jimmy Pack and Lenore Weatherly.
Another change was to eliminate the $1,200 stipend. However, the agreement added $905 to the base pay, which brings the base salary up to $38,500 for the 2021-22 contract year.
Board member Ivan Mitchell reported on the budget development discussions at the Feb. 4 meeting of the Finance, Facilities, Operations and Legislation subcommittee.
“Some good news is the calculations for state aid are actually going to increase for poverty (allowance),” Mitchell said, “which I’m sure are going to shore up the shortfall that we were concerned about.”
The district issued a press release that reiterated the process and recalculation that increased state aid by $1.4 million and decreased the shortfall to $600,000.
Although all mergers have been taken off the table now, Mitchell said there will be an ongoing discussion about the benefits of a possible Madison/Adams merger in the future.
North Platte High School students Baylee Steele and Camron Sutherland were introduced as the January Bulldogs of the Month.
Superintendent Ron Hanson made note that the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 was Nebraska School Board Recognition Week.
He also reported that the district staff is scheduled to receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Tara Foster, fourth grade teacher at Lake Maloney School and elementary co-president of the NPEA, used the public comment time to thank the district on behalf of the NPEA.
“We want to express our gratitude to the school district and the school board,” Foster said, “for offering the COVID vaccine to the employees of the North Platte School district.
“We value and appreciate your forethought and preparation in giving us an entire day to have the option to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.”
She said NPPS was just one of two districts in the state that gave employees time off to receive the vaccine and scheduled the days on Fridays so there was time for recovery as needed.
The board also gave approval for a line of credit with NebraskaLand National Bank. Simpson explained the reason for the move was to provide a “fail safe” option if for some reason, the property tax funds are not delivered in a timely manner. The line of credit will enable the district to meet its payroll without interruption.
