North Platte Public Schools Board agrees to include full family health insurance for employees

“Some good news is the calculations for state aid are actually going to increase for poverty (allowance),” Mitchell said, “which I’m sure are going to shore up the shortfall that we were concerned about.”

The district issued a press release that reiterated the process and recalculation that increased state aid by $1.4 million and decreased the shortfall to $600,000.

Although all mergers have been taken off the table now, Mitchell said there will be an ongoing discussion about the benefits of a possible Madison/Adams merger in the future.

North Platte High School students Baylee Steele and Camron Sutherland were introduced as the January Bulldogs of the Month.

Superintendent Ron Hanson made note that the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 was Nebraska School Board Recognition Week.

He also reported that the district staff is scheduled to receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Tara Foster, fourth grade teacher at Lake Maloney School and elementary co-president of the NPEA, used the public comment time to thank the district on behalf of the NPEA.