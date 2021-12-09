North Platte Public Schools board names four superintendent finalists

North Platte Public Schools Board of Education named four finalists on Thursday for the superintendent position.

The four were selected from 12 applicants and will undergo interviews beginning Monday. The candidates will each spend a full day in the district meeting staff, community leaders and visiting schools in the district.

Public interviews will take place at 6:30 p.m. each of the four days, Dec. 13 through 16. On Dec. 17, the board will meet at noon for final discussions and selection. The next step in the process will be to submit an offer to the candidate selected by the board.

Once a candidate has accepted the position, a public announcement will be made by the board.

Superintendent Ron Hanson announced his retirement on Sept. 12, effective at the end of the current school year.

The candidates and their interview days:

Monday, John Poppert, superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools

Tuesday, Phillip Picquet, superintendent at Perkins County Schools

Wednesday, Dan Endorf, superintendent at North Bend Public Schools

Thursday, Todd Rhodes, superintendent at Gothenburg Public Schools