North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to discuss administrative salary and benefits package

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will be discussing the approval of the administrative salary and benefits package.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said in an email that NPPS “began evaluating in October, comparable administrator salaries within the district’s array.

“The district has experienced some changes in our administration staff,” Simpson said. “After meeting with board subcommittees and evaluating other salaries, the board of education’s proposal will be to increase salaries between 0-2%.”

The total administrative salaries across the district will show a 4.5% decrease.

“We have evaluated the settlement with the board and agree this compensation level coupled with our move to a full insurance-based school system are equitable for those involved,” Simpson said. “In all, this compensation package reflects a .6% increase for our administrators (in total).”

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center.