North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to meet Monday

Telegraph staff reports
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will hear reports Monday including from the NPPS Foundation and Superintendent Ron Hanson.
The consent agenda is lengthy with policy changes in the ongoing regular update, as well as resignations and hirings of staff.
The board will review proposed updates to the Methods of Operation policy. No action will be taken on this item at Monday’s meeting.
There are no action items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
