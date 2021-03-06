 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to meet Monday
North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to meet Monday

McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will hear reports Monday including from the NPPS Foundation and Superintendent Ron Hanson.

The consent agenda is lengthy with policy changes in the ongoing regular update, as well as resignations and hirings of staff.

The board will review proposed updates to the Methods of Operation policy. No action will be taken on this item at Monday’s meeting.

There are no action items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

