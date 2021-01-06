 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools board to start talking $2 million budget cut
McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

 Telegraph file photo

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a possible $2 million 2021-22 budget cut at Monday’s board meeting.

All options are on the table, said Tina Smith, director of communications for the superintendent’s office. One such option is to merge Lake/Osgood Elementary into the remaining elementary schools.

That would save about $1.3 million; the remaining $700,000 would come out of cash reserves, according to a press release from the superintendent’s office.

Smith said a virtual meeting for Lake and Osgood parents is planned Wednesday to discuss that option.

Smith said the district is just beginning the discussion and will take submitted ideas for possible solutions. The district’s website, nppsd.org, has a link about 2021-22 planning where people can comment.

“We would entertain and encourage anyone with viable ideas on how we can reduce the budget, to submit those ideas on the website,” Smith said.

Other options are also under consideration, including using cash reserves for the entire $2 million. However, this would put the district in an “at-risk” financial position in future years, according to the press release. The district is also considering various ways to merge classes at particular schools or reduce staff numbers.

More information about the current proposals can be found at nppsd.org under 2021 Budget Planning.

