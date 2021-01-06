North Platte Public Schools board to start talking $2 million budget cut

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a possible $2 million 2021-22 budget cut at Monday’s board meeting.

All options are on the table, said Tina Smith, director of communications for the superintendent’s office. One such option is to merge Lake/Osgood Elementary into the remaining elementary schools.

That would save about $1.3 million; the remaining $700,000 would come out of cash reserves, according to a press release from the superintendent’s office.

Smith said a virtual meeting for Lake and Osgood parents is planned Wednesday to discuss that option.

Smith said the district is just beginning the discussion and will take submitted ideas for possible solutions. The district’s website, nppsd.org, has a link about 2021-22 planning where people can comment.

“We would entertain and encourage anyone with viable ideas on how we can reduce the budget, to submit those ideas on the website,” Smith said.