North Platte Public Schools closing early today

For the safety of all students and staff and due to declining weather and road closures, North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, there will be no afterschool events, practices or activities after school Tuesday or before school Wednesday, the district said in a press release.

There will be no afternoon preschool at Osgood today.

Buses will run accordingly.

This cancellation includes Kids Klub, concerts, sporting events and practices, meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for the dates and times mentioned above.

All NPPS facilities will close at 1 p.m., and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building, the district said.

NPPS is continuously deicing driveways and sidewalks, but district officials ask that people take care while outdoors when walking or driving.

The district will continue to monitor the weather conditions; please stay updated with announcements via email, social media, and local media outlets.