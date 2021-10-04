North Platte Public Schools: Combined middle school enrollment falls, while high school bounces back to 2019-20 numbers

Enrollment in North Platte’s public schools has fallen about half of last year’s decline at the same point, school board members were told Monday.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson presented preliminary 2021-22 figures at the board’s monthly meeting, moved up from Oct. 11 due to other district events.
The Nebraska Department of Education requires school districts to count preliminary enrollments Oct. 1, with final totals after corrections due by Oct. 15, he said.
Enrollment as of Friday stood at exactly 3,600 K-12 students throughout the eight elementaries, two middle schools and North Platte High School, Simpson said.
He had reported a 2020-21 preliminary enrollment of 3,702 at the board’s meeting on Oct. 12, 2020. The final official enrollment for last year was 3,697.
North Platte had a K-12 public school enrollment of 3,884 at the same point in 2019, Simpson said at the board’s October meeting a year ago.
NPHS basically recouped its student losses from last year, rising from 1,204 in final 2020-21 totals to 1,221 in preliminary 2021-22 numbers. The 2019-20 figure was 1,220.
Combined middle school enrollment, however, fell to 854 from last year’s final total of 893. Adams and Madison middle schools had a combined 2019-20 enrollment of 914.
McDonald and Eisenhower elementaries registered small preliminary enrollment gains, while Cody, Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Lake Maloney schools lost students.
Simpson said more details about enrollment changes will be known by month’s end, including the impact of option enrollment.
Also Monday, school board President Skip Altig revealed a superintendent search calendar that calls for finalist visits and interviews the week of Dec. 13.
The application period opened Sept. 20 for potential successors to Superintendent Ron Hanson, who will retire at the end of the school year.
Altig said the Nebraska Association of School Boards, which is acting as the district’s search firm, will accept applications through Nov. 27.
A search committee of the board’s three officers — Altig, Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen and Secretary Matthew Pederson — will finalize interview questions, basic contract terms and other details with NASB by Oct. 15.
The search committee hopes by Dec. 8 to name between three and five finalists, Altig said, with four being the ideal number.
Each finalist will spend a day touring the district and being interviewed by separate groups of community members, teachers and administrators, he said. An interview with the six school board members will cap each day.
Altig said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., is helping to assemble the community group.
Hanson will put together the administrators group and the North Platte Education Association the teachers group, he said.
In other business, the board:
» Ratified a 2021-22 contract with the city of North Platte for school resource officer services from the police department. The city council approved the deal Sept. 20.
Simpson noted that this year’s contract adds a second resource officer, with Matt Elder — most recently the Police Department’s public information officer — joining carryover resource officer Jeremiah Johnson.
Elder will have an office and work two to three days a week at Adams, allowing Johnson to focus on calls affecting his home base at NPHS. The two will split calls involving Madison, Johnson said later.
With Elder able to focus on Adams, “I’m able to spend more time with (high school) students on (their) abuse and neglect needs than I was in the past,” Johnson told the board.
Simpson said the district is paying for two-thirds of Johnson’s work time and half of Elder’s under the new deal with the city.
That amounts respectively to $61,090 and $40,727, with half of each paid by month’s end and the other half due six months later.
» Recognized NPEA as the bargaining agent for the district’s teachers for the 2023-24 school year. The vote continues a recent practice of holding a given year’s recognition vote two to three years in advance.
» Recognized NPHS seniors Drew Carlson and Maddie Hatch as the school year’s first Bulldogs of the Month.