North Platte Public Schools: Combined middle school enrollment falls, while high school bounces back to 2019-20 numbers

Altig said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., is helping to assemble the community group.

Hanson will put together the administrators group and the North Platte Education Association the teachers group, he said.

In other business, the board:

» Ratified a 2021-22 contract with the city of North Platte for school resource officer services from the police department. The city council approved the deal Sept. 20.

Simpson noted that this year’s contract adds a second resource officer, with Matt Elder — most recently the Police Department’s public information officer — joining carryover resource officer Jeremiah Johnson.

Elder will have an office and work two to three days a week at Adams, allowing Johnson to focus on calls affecting his home base at NPHS. The two will split calls involving Madison, Johnson said later.

With Elder able to focus on Adams, “I’m able to spend more time with (high school) students on (their) abuse and neglect needs than I was in the past,” Johnson told the board.

Simpson said the district is paying for two-thirds of Johnson’s work time and half of Elder’s under the new deal with the city.