North Platte Public Schools considers allowing part-time students to take electives

Hanson said the decision comes down to what the board believes is best for the community.

“We want all of our children to be educated and have an equal opportunity in life,” Hanson said. “If you look at the core classes, and two examples I shared (with the board) are the upper-level math courses and the upper-level science courses, they are difficult to teach at home.”

Some private schools also have limitations in personnel or science labs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the board, based on the reactions at the last board meeting, says that they want to be more open to part-time students and give them the opportunity,” Hanson said.

Part-time students are eligible for classes, Hanson said, as long as it doesn’t take away opportunities for full-time students.

“Those limitations are defined by the school district board and the principal (of each school) has full authority to deny, based on those limitations,” Hanson said. “The part-time student cannot take the place of any full-time student in a class.”

Rules on part-time students are local decisions, Hanson said.