North Platte Public Schools find resilience, cooperation through pandemic and beyond

“This is who we are, and we didn’t get to have that. We lost part of our identity that year, last year,” Sheets said. “Our students did, too. So from my perspective, our students were lost. Some of them, this was their safe haven.”

When the district moved to remote learning, students who had internet access shifted to a program that allowed them to work at their own pace. Teachers tried their best to provide packets to those who didn’t have computer access.

North Platte High School students couldn’t take elective classes like those taught by family and consumer sciences teacher Elizabeth Odle.

“It was hard in that I had a lot of kids who were like, I still want to learn this stuff and I don’t know that I’ll have room in my schedule later on,” Odle said.

She used Google Classroom to keep in contact with students as they completed projects and activities, even though they couldn’t receive credit for them. Google Classroom is an online platform where students can turn in assignments and receive information from their teachers.

Returning to school

When everyone came back to school in August 2020, teachers needed two lesson plans, essentially: One for in-person learners and one for remote learners.