North Platte Public Schools find resilience, cooperation through pandemic and beyond

On March 11, 2020, Tara Foster was in the middle of a parent-teacher conference when she got the news that North Platte Public Schools would close.
The fourth-grade teacher recalled being called into an all-staff meeting at the Lake Maloney Elementary School office:
“We all went down there, very nervous, and (the administration) had told us that we are going to stop for right now,” Foster said. “They said, grab what you think you might need from your classroom; you probably won’t be back for quite some time. And that was pretty emotional.”
In March 2021, she and her colleagues were back in their classrooms, having parent-teacher conferences again. So similar to last year, but so very different.
“A lot of us were sitting there, reflecting that one year ago was kind of when the world stopped turning in a sense,” Foster said. “Things have never been ‘normal’ since then.”
‘We lost part of our identity’
The pandemic stole closure from both students and teachers.
“I remember days after (the meeting), thinking, ‘I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to my fourth graders,’” Foster said, echoing a sentiment that many teachers expressed to The Telegraph.
Foster explained that she literally was not able to say goodbye to her class before they left for spring break the previous week. Someone else had dismissed them that last day while she took a phone call.
While they talked on Zoom during remote learning, it just wasn’t the same.
“I remember thinking, it’s big moments like that where you process with your students what’s going on in the world,” Foster said. “I feel like there’s an emptiness inside of you (when) you don’t get to process with your own students all of that happening. When something major like that happens, you want to process with them; you want that closure.”
For Tiffany Johnson, the loss was especially profound as an eighth-grade literature teacher. Upon getting the email from the district that they would be going all remote, she remembers sitting up in bed and telling her husband, “Oh my gosh. I’m not going to get to tell (my students) goodbye.”
“That was hard for me. I teach eighth grade, so it’s not like I’m going to see them again in the hallway,” Johnson said. “We weren’t done. That was hard; that was really hard.”
It went beyond just lacking closure for Kelli Sheets, an English language teacher who works with students from kindergarten through 12th grade. It felt like a part of her was missing.
“This is who we are, and we didn’t get to have that. We lost part of our identity that year, last year,” Sheets said. “Our students did, too. So from my perspective, our students were lost. Some of them, this was their safe haven.”
When the district moved to remote learning, students who had internet access shifted to a program that allowed them to work at their own pace. Teachers tried their best to provide packets to those who didn’t have computer access.
North Platte High School students couldn’t take elective classes like those taught by family and consumer sciences teacher Elizabeth Odle.
“It was hard in that I had a lot of kids who were like, I still want to learn this stuff and I don’t know that I’ll have room in my schedule later on,” Odle said.
She used Google Classroom to keep in contact with students as they completed projects and activities, even though they couldn’t receive credit for them. Google Classroom is an online platform where students can turn in assignments and receive information from their teachers.
Returning to school
When everyone came back to school in August 2020, teachers needed two lesson plans, essentially: One for in-person learners and one for remote learners.
“Over the summer, we developed remote learning plans. I ended up making an in-person plan and a remote learning plan for all of my lessons for the first three months of school, for this year because we had students who were remote and in-person.” Sheets said. “That workload was tougher, both mentally and just the piece of doing the work was hard.”
Teachers weren’t the only ones who had to plan — administrators also had to develop procedures to keep schools running and make sure buildings were safe.
“We rolled up our sleeves, back in May and June of last year, to say ‘How are we going to prepare for this return to school plan?’ And we worked the entire summer,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson.
Stu Simpson, the district’s executive director of finance, facilities and operations, said the pandemic pushed the district to improve its disinfecting process but also become more efficient.
In classrooms, machines emit a spray of disinfectant, allowing the district to use employee time efficiently.
“We can vacuum and empty trash, and then in the process, if everything else is clean, we can then turn around and disinfect a room and leave and move on, so that we can get more rooms cleaned and taken care of in one night,” Simpson said.
‘They want to be there, they want to learn’
While the year brought challenges, it also brought the staff, kids and community together, Hanson said.
“I think we learned to trust each other, to support each other, and, the biggest thing, to care for each other,” he said.
Administrators and teachers worked with West Central District Health Department and Great Plains Health as they developed ways to make sure school would stay open.
“I think it really showed, really validated, that we are stronger together,” Hanson said.
Now, still in school with less than 40 days left in the year, teachers also attribute much of that success to the students’ willingness to comply and desire to be in school.
According to communications director Tina Smith, there have been no instances of outbreaks within the district. Any time someone had COVID-19, it was a result of an outside exposure, she said, and there was no spread within classrooms or schools.
Johnson feels that the counselors and custodial crew were integral in making the school year a success.
Most of all, this year showed how resilient students can be, Foster said.
“My fourth graders have a lot of grit. They just keep plugging away,” Foster said. “Everything I ask them to do, they don’t whine about it, they don’t complain, they just do it, and I’m really proud of them. I feel like that’s the thing that’s helped us all.”
Simpson saw a similar thing.
“We can see in the students’ eyes that they want to be there and they want to learn and they want to be with their friends and act accordingly,” he said.
The year really highlighted to Hanson the importance of in-person learning.
“Technology will never replace a teacher. That student-to-teacher relationship is powerful. It’s more than just the academic component; we understand the importance of the social-emotional support that teachers provide,” Hanson said. “That’s another caring adult in a child’s life. We have them seven hours a day.”
Grace Fletcher emphasized that point. As the district’s social worker, she checks in with teachers and principals to keep tabs on kids who may need extra resources to address mental health, abuse, food insecurity or other issues.
“I hope, most of all, that people understand the impact that an education has on other kids and being seen by other adults,” she said.
Fletcher expressed concern about child abuse increasing, simply because those students weren’t being seen by other adults, and the long-term mental effects that an isolating experience like this might have on kids.
As the students move forward from this experience, it will be important for parents and educators to check in with kids.
“I definitely think we still need to be checking in on kids all the time to see how they’re doing. This is going to be a big, big deal,” Foster said. “It’s a life-altering thing. I think we need to check in with kids all the time: Are you doing OK, is there anything you need from us?”
Being back in school has shifted Johnson’s outlook, allowing her to be more in the moment and appreciate being with her students.
“I’ve slowed down, I’ve slowed down a lot and just cherished being present in the moment,” Johnson said. “Not looking for something else to come, just being like, ‘We’re here right now, so let’s do what we need to do.’”
But there is one thing she can’t wait for — the day they won’t have to wear masks in school.
“I hope that we get an opportunity at the end of this school year to really see each other ... just to be able to see all their faces will just, I don’t know, it will just feel right.”
