North Platte Public Schools Foundation names staff award winners for 2019-20 school year

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced Monday the winners of staff awards from the 2019-20 school year.

Due to COVID-19, the annual Education After Hours event, which would have been held in April 2020, was postponed and then finally canceled.

At the event, the foundation also recognizes distinguished North Platte High School alumni. Those alumni will be recognized at a later date.

Winners of the staff award are nominated by their peers, parents and the community.

“These nominations are submitted from many people who appreciate what all staff do to enrich the lives of the students,” said Terri Burchell, executive director of the foundation. “We are thankful to our sponsors who make this happen.”

She said the foundation board decided it was time to celebrate the NPPSD staff.

Awards were given in four categories: Teacher of the Year for pre-K through fifth grades, Teacher of the Year for sixth through 12th grades, Staff Person of the Year and Bulldog of Excellence.

The 2019-20 staff award winners are: