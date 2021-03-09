North Platte Public Schools Foundation receives donation from anonymous benefactor

A local philanthropist anonymously gifted $20,000 to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation to support tutoring.

The tutoring program at North Platte Public Schools is now known as the Homework Club. The program is intended to provide free tutoring for kindergarten through fifth grade students who have been identified as needing extra assistance, but whose parents cannot afford a tutoring program or professional tutor.

The program is coordinated by the foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools and the Kids Klub program. The goal is to provide assistance for these students by offering a no-cost tutoring program.

“We started piloting the program in November at Lincoln Elementary,” foundation Executive Director Terri Burchell said in a press release. “It has grown to Jefferson, McDonald, Eisenhower and Washington in 2021.”

The principals at each building have approved the use of their facility and coordinate teaching staff.

Currently 11 teachers who stay after school a couple of days each week to assist the students. The teachers are paid through the foundation.

“Working with the district and Kids Klub to offer this opportunity for students and teachers has been rewarding.” Burchell said.