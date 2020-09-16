North Platte Public Schools has had 12 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 31

North Platte Public Schools has had four positive student cases and eight positive staff cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 31, according to Tina Smith, director of communications for North Platte Public Schools. Smith also said for the week of Sept. 14, there are zero active positive student or staff cases.
A Telegraph story Monday evening incorrectly interpreted comments by Superintendent Ron Hanson about positive cases in the district.
