North Platte Public Schools host public hearings for budget, tax request

Public hearings on the North Platte Public Schools’ 2021-22 budget and the final tax request drew no one from the public Monday at McKinley Education Center.

No action was taken, but the hearings were to give the public an opportunity to ask questions or make comments.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson explained the budget and pointed out the budgeted disbursements and transfers total $76,333,964 in the proposed budget. Simpson said the latest COVID-19 aid is spread among several funds in the 2021-22 budget, which would jump from last year’s $67.43 million to $85.62 million for all funds.

Property owners within the district’s boundaries would be asked to cover $27.72 million of the district’s overall 2021-22 budget.

“I want to make one clarification,” Simpson said. “It wasn’t a clerical error, it was an Auditor of Public Accounts error.”

Simpson said the tax rate of 1.09 cents per $100 of valuation as published in The Telegraph was a miscalculation and did not include the Lake Maloney bond.

The rate including the Lake Maloney School bonds is 1.137550 per $100 of valuation. Simpson said a correction would be published.