North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry set for Oct. 12
North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry set for Oct. 12

The North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. until food is gone at North Platte High School.

NPPS is asking that drivers start the line outside the school parking lot going east on Second Street near the tennis courts. The line will not move into the parking lot until the semi unloading is completed.

The pantry is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland and 325 households will be served on a first come, first served basis. The drive thru is an open-air distribution and the food is free. Volunteers will bring the boxed food to your vehicle.

