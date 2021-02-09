North Platte Public Schools' mobile food pantry will be Feb. 16

The North Platte Public Schools’ mobile food pantry originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Feb. 16.

The event is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland. It will begin at 1 p.m. at North Platte High School and continue until food is gone.

The mobile pantry is an open-air drive-thru event. Organizers ask patrons to line up in the North Platte High School parking lot beginning at the gate at the northeast corner of the football field.

Patrons will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on West A Street. Drivers are asked not to park their cars for any reason. Volunteers will place the boxes in the trunk or an open window.

The pantry will serve 325 households on a first-come-first-served basis, and there is no charge for the food.