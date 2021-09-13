 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools monthly mobile food pantry set for Tuesday
North Platte Public Schools’ monthly mobile food pantry is Tuesday at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St.

The drive-thru distribution begins at 1 p.m. and will last until the food is gone. According to a press release, 325 households can be served.

Patrons are asked to start the line outside the school parking lot next to the tennis courts. Drivers are asked not to enter the parking lot before the semitrailer truck unloads.

The food pantry is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland.

