Brett Joneson has been named activities director for North Platte Public Schools, the district said in a press release.

The release said the hire was made after an "unforeseen resignation" by Jimmie Rhodes who was hired in August 2022. The NPPS Board of Education approved Rhodes resignation at last Monday's regular monthly meeting.

The release did not give a reason for the resignation.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Joneson step into the role of NPHS Activities Director," Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said. "Mr. Joneson is a committed administrator that brings a wealth of knowledge to this position.”

Joneson also serves as the assistant principal at Adams Middle School.