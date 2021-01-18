 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Public Schools' next mobile food pantry will be Feb. 9
0 comments

North Platte Public Schools' next mobile food pantry will be Feb. 9

  • 0

North Platte Public Schools will host a mobile food pantry at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

The pantry is an open-air, drive-thru distribution and volunteers will bring the boxed food to the car. The food is free, and 325 households will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food pantry is sponsored by Food Bank of the Heartland.

Patrons are asked to drive up to the gate by the northeast corner of the football field and will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on West A Street.

Organizers ask that patrons do not park their cars for any reason. The boxes will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or an open window.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography
Crime

North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography

According to court records, the investigation began when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office downloaded several files of child pornography from an IP address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News