North Platte Public Schools' next mobile food pantry will be Feb. 9

North Platte Public Schools will host a mobile food pantry at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

The pantry is an open-air, drive-thru distribution and volunteers will bring the boxed food to the car. The food is free, and 325 households will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food pantry is sponsored by Food Bank of the Heartland.

Patrons are asked to drive up to the gate by the northeast corner of the football field and will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on West A Street.

Organizers ask that patrons do not park their cars for any reason. The boxes will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or an open window.