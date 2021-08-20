North Platte Public Schools opens "Back 2 School Bash" week with "Change Wars" competition Monday

North Platte Public Schools’ Back 2 School Bash Week opens on Monday with events scheduled throughout the week.

On Monday, Change Wars kicks off the celebration that will culminate on Friday with the “Backyard Bar-B-Q” competition from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School parking lot.

The Change Wars competition brings in funds that will be shared by the schools and NPPS Foundation programs. All elementary classes will compete to collect the most change. Online donations will be accepted.

Each winning class will be honored with a march around the North Platte High School track, as well as bragging rights for the building/campus with the most change raised.

Half of the money collected will go back to each school, while the other 50% will support foundation programs that benefit students and educators across the district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday will be the Dine Out to Donate day. Area restaurants will be giving 10% to 15% to the NPPS District. Each principal/building, including Early Childhood, Adams, Madison and NPHS, will receive money to be used for their wish list items. A printout is available at nppsf.org/events to take to restaurants for their tracking.