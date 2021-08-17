North Platte Public Schools receive funds to go toward high-quality early childhood learning programs

North Platte Public Schools received a Sixpence Early Learning Fund grant that will contribute to high-quality early childhood learning programs.
The trustees of the Sixpence Fund announced last week that 11 early childhood partnerships throughout Nebraska will receive grant awards totaling approximately $2.5 million, beginning Sept. 1.
The North Platte district will use the funds to enhance a home-based/family engagement program.
The new grants were made possible through a funding increase for Sixpence proposed in LB 342 by state Sen. John Stinner of Gering, Appropriations Committee chair. The proposal was subsequently incorporated into the state’s mainline budget bill, allocating an additional $2.5 million per year to Sixpence for the next two years.
“The pandemic has put enormous pressure on our state’s early childhood system,” Stinner said. “In turn, that puts enormous pressure on the families who are responsible for raising the next generation of Nebraskans. Sixpence offsets some of those pressures by making quality child care and family engagement services more available to help parents guide the early development of their youngest kids.”
The funding increase is, in part, a response to the upheaval caused by COVID-19 in child care and other early childhood systems.
“It’s hard to overstate the pressure that the pandemic has put on parents who are trying to guide the development of their children while providing for their families,” said Stephanni Renn, who serves as Sixpence administrator at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. “The new Sixpence grant awards will help offset at least some of those challenges so more of our youngest kids are getting a stronger start in life.”
The Sixpence Early Learning Fund is Nebraska’s signature public-private initiative to promote community-based programs focused on the developmental needs of children from prenatal to age 3.