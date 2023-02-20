Each year creates new challenges for North Platte Public Schools, and Superintendent Todd Rhodes recently shared a revised version of the district’s 2020-25 strategic plan that reflects those needs.

A "cabinet" team narrowed the focus and reworked some aspects of the strategic plan to help the district accomplish its goals. At the Feb. 13 regular school board meeting, Rhodes outlined the changes.

“This 2020-25 strategic plan is a big document,” Rhodes said. “It has a lot of information in it, some of which is a little more task-oriented that you can kind of check it off the boxes.”

The three strategies condensed from the original eight are:

Strategy 1: "We will provide expanded educational opportunities for all students."

Strategy 2: "We will employ high-quality personnel."

Strategy 3: "We will provide a safe and healthy learning environment."

“To make better sense of it, we condensed and we moved towards three strategies, and the language we used is a little bit different,” Rhodes said.

The cabinet team met at two work sessions to take a close look at the current plan, Rhodes said. The team consists of directors from teaching and learning, special education, human resources, student services, communications, business and facilities, and the superintendent.

The team meets weekly to discuss districtwide initiatives that support all students, staff and employees.

“Purpose and direction in the original plan were in there four different times, so there was a lot of redundancy and repetition,” Rhodes said. “Quite honestly, our purpose and direction are what we do every day as educators in North Platte Public Schools. Every meeting we read this purpose and direction. It guides us and it really gives us that focus and direction of what we’re about.”

He said time is also spent on the district’s values that are listed within the strategic plan. In this revision, the values were incorporated differently and the cabinet condensed some of the strategies.

The cabinet did not throw anything out of the original plan, but Rhodes said the district has completed a lot of the tasks in the original document.

“Whatever level we’re talking about,” Rhodes said, “we want opportunities that are expanded past classrooms in some cases.”

Regarding employing high-quality personnel, Rhodes said much of that aspect goes through the human resources department and Kevin Mills, director of human resources. Additionally, some teaching and learning is included within the action steps as part of professional development.

“We want to go out and recruit, we want to retain, we want to grow, and we want to develop our people to the best of their ability,” Rhodes said.

Within its safe and healthy learning environment goals, Rhodes said, the district continues to work on improving safety and finding the funds to upgrade environmental systems such as heating and cooling in buildings.

Meetings took place with the cabinet as well as school principals to discuss the values of the district within the strategic plan.

“We talk about (values), that every child is really important to us,” Rhodes said, “and this idea of positive relationships. Coming into the district, I really didn’t have any anticipation of what those relationships currently were.”

He said the district has worked hard on collegial, collaborative relationships as they’ve moved forward.

“That’s always kind of a work in progress, as you look at this big idea of relationships in a professional capacity,” Rhodes said.

Systemic structures and processes are something Rhodes said the district does well.

“We really have foundation, we have systems, we have supports, we have programs and really good supports and programs for our kids,” Rhodes said. “So, this document looks different from the original document. What we have is specific results under each one of these strategies.”

Under the specific results there are actions to flesh out the strategies and how they will continue to be implemented in a focused and purposeful manner.

Rhodes walked through each of the action steps under the three-step plan and said both the original and new plans can be found on the district website at nppsd.org/page/strategic-plan.

The district will begin working on the next five-year plan for 2025-30 in the fall of 2024, having completed much of the groundwork with this revision of the current strategic plan.