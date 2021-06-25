 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools summer food distribution provides nearly 20,000 meals to community kids
North Platte Public Schools summer food distribution provides nearly 20,000 meals to community kids

Local News

North Platte Public Schools Food Services on Thursday completed its summer food distribution that provided seven days of meals for children ages 1-18.

“We distributed 9,775 breakfasts and 9,775 lunches for a grand total of 19,550 meals to community children,” said Diane Heine, food services director.

The summer meal program is financed through federal funds and is hosted through NPPS and Sodexo School Services.

NPPS will continue to host mobile food pantries in July and August for anyone interested in participating.

Schedule for distribution is from 1 p.m. until food is gone on July 13 and Aug. 3 at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St.

