North Platte Public Schools superintendent finalists expected on Wednesday

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will approve changes to the early graduation policy at Monday’s meeting.

The regular meeting was moved up a week to allow scheduling for superintendent interviews beginning Dec. 13. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center.

An update on the superintendent search will be presented at the meeting. On Wednesday a special board meeting is scheduled to determine the four finalists for the position. Applications closed on Nov. 27.

Interviews with the finalists will be conducted Dec. 13-16. The public interviews will be at 6:30 p.m. each of those days. On Dec. 17, the board will meet at noon to discuss the candidates. The new superintendent will be announced in January.

The changes recommended for the early graduation policy would require a student to present a transcript showing “all passing grades” in any required courses at the time of application. The previous language required no grade lower than a C in any required course.

The student must also present a “completed application” that addresses the reasons for seeking early graduation and post-graduation plans. The previous wording asked for a “detailed essay.”