North Platte Public Schools to partner with Project Connect for August mobile pantry
North Platte Public Schools to partner with Project Connect for August mobile pantry

North Platte Public Schools will be partnering with Project Connect for its next Mobile Pantry at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3.

“Along with the regular mobile pantry items, we will also be giving out backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene products and cleaning supplies,” said Tina Smith, director of communications, in a press release. “Also, on that day patrons with a mobile phone will be able to get access via a QR code to a number of services that are offered to those who are in need.”

Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop, drive-thru event where individuals and families can access a wide variety of services and on-hand items.

This is a date change from the event that was originally scheduled for Aug. 10.

