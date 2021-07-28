North Platte Public Schools to partner with Project Connect for August mobile pantry

North Platte Public Schools will be partnering with Project Connect for its next Mobile Pantry at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3.
“Along with the regular mobile pantry items, we will also be giving out backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene products and cleaning supplies,” said Tina Smith, director of communications, in a press release. “Also, on that day patrons with a mobile phone will be able to get access via a QR code to a number of services that are offered to those who are in need.”
Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop, drive-thru event where individuals and families can access a wide variety of services and on-hand items.
This is a date change from the event that was originally scheduled for Aug. 10.