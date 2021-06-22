 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools warn of marketing scam tactic
North Platte Public Schools warn of marketing scam tactic

Scam Alert

A marketing firm has been calling local businesses and claiming they are working with the North Platte Public School District and an affiliated organization to help fundraise by adding business logos to a T-shirt, according to a press release from NPPS.

The North Platte Public School District, Foundation, Booster Club, activities offices and student organizations have not authorized any firm to solicit funds on their behalf.

“We encourage businesses to take caution if you receive a call from an outside firm claiming they are working with us,” said NPPS Director of Communications Tina Smith.

