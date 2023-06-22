North Platte Public Transit is offering shuttle service from 18 locations to and from the Wild West Arena for Friday’s and Saturday’s Nebraskaland Days concerts.
Buses will start running at 6 p.m. and transport people every 30 minutes until 8 p.m. Return passage will start 30 minutes after the concert ends. The cash-only round-trip fare is $10.
Concertgoers can take buses from locations in the following five areas:
- Area 1: Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.; Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road; Super 8 Motel, 220 W. Eugene Ave.; Days Inn, 3102 S. Jeffers St.; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 319 W. South River Road.
- Area 2: Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.; North Platte Inn and Suites, 1209 S. Dewey St.; Hampton Inn, 200 Platte Oasis Parkway; Quality Inn, 2901 S. Jeffers St.
- Area 3: Hospitality Inn, 501 Halligan Drive; Travelodge, 451 Halligan Drive; Tru by Hilton, 2400 Halligan Drive; La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2600 Eagles Wings Place; Studio 6, 2701 Halligan Drive; America’s Best Value Inn, 602 E. Fourth St.
- Area 4: 83 Motel, 920 N. Jeffers St.; North Platte Public Service Department, 1402 N. Jeffers St.
- Area 5: Parkade Plaza west parking lot, 235 E. Sixth St.