North Platte QGF Citizens Review Committee will discuss proposals from beef plant, rail park at July 19 meeting

Two projected high-employment projects — Sustainable Beef LLC’s $325 million North Platte processing plant and an industrial “rail park” near Hershey — will go before a North Platte city panel later this month.
Plant organizers will seek $500,000 apiece toward planning and engineering costs from the Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Both requests will be taken up when the QGF Citizens Review Committee meets at 10 a.m. July 19 in the City Hall council chamber, said Person, who administers the reserved sales-tax fund for the city.
The five-member panel also helps oversee requests to the NorthWestern fund, financed by the privately owned utility that has served North Platte for a century.
A representative of the utility will join QGF panel members when they officially sit as the NorthWestern fund committee, Person said.
Also on the QGF panel’s normal agenda will be a proposed $200,000 annual commitment over 10 years to help build the rail park, he added.
That money would help secure state rail-park construction funds under Legislative Bill 40, sponsored by North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene. Senators passed that bill 49-0 in May.
LB 40, which takes effect in late August, grants generous matching funds to locally raised dollars for rail-park projects statewide. Other funds also are being sought, Person said.
More details on the beef-plant and rail-park requests will be available when the July 19 meetings’ agendas are finalized, he added.
That meeting will come four months after Sustainable Beef said March 18 it wants to build an 875-employee plant atop one of two retired city sewer lagoons next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
The City Council last September granted heavy industrial zoning to land east of Newberry Access, including the old lagoons. It voted 8-0 April 6 to make the area eligible for tax increment financing.
City officials say they’ve been waiting for Sustainable Beef to submit a redevelopment plan to buy the southern retired lagoon and fill it in for plant construction with help from TIF.
That plan still hasn’t been submitted, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Friday. The beef plant’s Nebraska organizers must do so by July 9 for the Planning Commission to be able to consider it at its next regular meeting July 27.
Person said Sustainable Beef has had “to reassess things and run new (cost) numbers” because of rising construction costs as the world moves past the worst of the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, “building on top of an old lagoon, there’s a lot of site preparation and engineering” to be done, he added.
City officials told them QGF and the NorthWestern fund were possible sources for those costs, Person added. But they made “no promises it’ll be approved.”
Even if the City Council does approve, sells the old lagoon and grants TIF, Sustainable Beef will need state and federal permits in order to build the actual processing plant.
Company CEO David Briggs of Alliance said in March he hoped for a Sept. 1 construction start so production might begin sometime in 2023.
City officials say that’s unlikely at this point, given that Sustainable Beef hasn’t yet submitted its redevelopment plan.
Besides, “you have to have the engineering plans before you submit some of these (state and federal) permit requests, too,” Person said.
The Community Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and City Council all would have to approve the redevelopment plan, with the latter two holding public hearings before their respective votes.
Because the old lagoon has to be filled in for any project to build there, Person said, Sustainable Beef might be able to do that work this fall while awaiting state and federal permission to build the actual beef plant.
Twenty local residents opposed the project before the City Council in April. Several said building on the old lagoon, located about 1¾ miles west of the Platte River forks, would put local and downstream water supplies at risk if the plant were built and then flooded.
Person replied that the berm surrounding the old lagoon likely would remain and be improved as part of Sustainable Beef’s construction plans. Golden Road runs below the berms for both the old lagoon and the city’s current lagoon.
Beef-plant leaders “know these issues will have to be addressed when the redevelopment plan is presented,” he added.
The QGF fund’s balance, Person said, should be able to handle both its $500,000 half of Sustainable Beef’s request and the initial $200,000 to help leverage state rail-park funds under LB 40.
Continued robust sales-tax collections have put QGF in position to earn its maximum $650,000 in new annual funds by the time the 2020-21 fiscal year ends Sept. 30, he said.
An additional $350,000 was freed up, he said, when Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge notified the city this week that the annual festival won’t need the QGF line of credit the council gave it in June 2020.
Council members had approved it in case Nebraskaland Days — forced by the pandemic to postpone and then largely cancel its 2020 edition — ran short of funds after the 2021 festival ended June 26.