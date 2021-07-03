North Platte QGF Citizens Review Committee will discuss proposals from beef plant, rail park at July 19 meeting

Twenty local residents opposed the project before the City Council in April. Several said building on the old lagoon, located about 1¾ miles west of the Platte River forks, would put local and downstream water supplies at risk if the plant were built and then flooded.

Person replied that the berm surrounding the old lagoon likely would remain and be improved as part of Sustainable Beef’s construction plans. Golden Road runs below the berms for both the old lagoon and the city’s current lagoon.

Beef-plant leaders “know these issues will have to be addressed when the redevelopment plan is presented,” he added.

The QGF fund’s balance, Person said, should be able to handle both its $500,000 half of Sustainable Beef’s request and the initial $200,000 to help leverage state rail-park funds under LB 40.

Continued robust sales-tax collections have put QGF in position to earn its maximum $650,000 in new annual funds by the time the 2020-21 fiscal year ends Sept. 30, he said.

An additional $350,000 was freed up, he said, when Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge notified the city this week that the annual festival won’t need the QGF line of credit the council gave it in June 2020.