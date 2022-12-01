North Platte rail union leaders decry derailment of paid sick leave on Capitol Hill

Two local railroad union leaders based at North Platte’s Bailey Yard expressed dismay at Thursday’s U.S. Senate votes to block a national rail strike without heeding pleas to also mandate paid sick leave for railroaders.

Senators voted 80-15 to send President Joe Biden a bill imposing the tentative agreement reached in September by major railroads and national craft unions. That bill would head off a strike set for Dec. 9.

They also voted 52-43 — eight shy of the 60 votes needed to stop a filibuster — in favor of a separate bill requiring the railroads to provide seven days of paid sick leave.

The result sidetracks the latter measure, which Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said appeared on the House of Representatives’ agenda after intense lobbying by two other local union leaders and himself. The House passed both bills Wednesday.

After Thursday’s Senate votes, Cooley renewed his criticism of Biden and lawmakers of both parties for invoking federal law imposing the tentative 2020-24 agreement instead of letting the four unions that rejected the contract keep fighting for better working conditions.

“First of all, as U.S. citizens, we need to call in a disclosure of senators’ (investment) portfolios and how much influence their Class I railroad stock influenced their vote for a basic human right in the workplace,” he said.

“Hopefully a new William Jennings Bryan can arise from the past and shame anti-worker elected officials to look in the mirror and re-evaluate their moral compass toward abused workers in this country,” Cooley added, invoking the three-time presidential candidate from Nebraska in 1896, 1900 and 1908.

Cooley and council secretary-treasurer Mike Gage said they’ll continue to seek enforcement of a 2016 executive order by then-President Barack Obama requiring at least seven days’ paid sick leave for employees of businesses that contract with the federal government.

The two, along with SMART-TD Local 200 legislative representative Amanda Snide of Hershey, pressed for Congress to pass a separate sick-leave bill based on the 2016 order’s citation when railroaders at Bailey were required to get COVID-19 vaccines. Cooley is also Local 200 president.

In any event, “we will remind those we represent where the senators and congressional members from Nebraska stood when the chance to do right by their constituents presented itself,” said Gage, president of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1920.