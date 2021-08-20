North Platte rancher named Young Cattleman of the Year at Cattle U trade show

TD Angus co-owner Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte was named Young Cattleman of the Year at the inaugural Cattle U trade show July 29 to 30 in Dodge City, Kansas.

Wasserburger, 33, was one of five cattle producers honored on the closing day of the event sponsored by High Plains Journal magazine.

“I’m blessed with the opportunity this county and city has blessed me with to continue my professional career in agriculture,” he told The Telegraph. “It’s a dream come true to do what I love and succeed at it.”

He and his wife, Dayna, run about 800 head of Black Angus cattle at Rishel Ranch southeast of Lake Maloney. They also lease the 15,000-acre Vierson Ranch north of North Platte.

The Wasserburgers, who bought Rishel Ranch in 2017, sell about 350 Angus bulls a year. One of them, Doc Ryan, sold for a record $525,000 in March to Falls City cattle grower Charles Herbster.

The couple also are partners with Kirk and Tracy Olsen, Dayna’s parents, in the Olson Farms feedlot between North Platte and Hershey.

The families are among the organizers of Sustainable Beef LLC, which hopes to build a beef-processing plant along North Platte’s Newberry Access that would process 400,000 head of cattle each year.