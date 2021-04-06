 Skip to main content
North Platte Rape/Domestic Abuse Program to host drive-thru event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Local News

The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte will host a drive-thru event Friday as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot outside the RDAP office at 316 E. Front Street. Bags will be distributed that contain self-care and resources information.

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center will assist in the drive-thru.

RDAP has advocated for roughly a hundred victims of sexual assault in each of the past two years. The areas of victimization included child sexual abuse or assault, dating sexual violence, intimate-partner sexual assault as well as victims of incest or sex trafficking.

National statistics show that every 73 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States. Every nine minutes, that victim is a child.

