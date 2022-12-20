North Platte real estate agents take on a challenge in the (gingerbread) house market

A child of the 1970s, Tom Moore grew up wanting to be an architect as he was inspired by the dad in the TV show "The Brady Bunch."

On Tuesday, along with a handful of his fellow agents from Great Plains Realty, he constructed a house from plans that he drew up — a structure that one could consume.

The Great Plains team built a replica of the house from "A Christmas Story" out of homemade gingerbread. The group was among six teams from real estate companies in the area that participated in "House Wars" at Brigham's Taproom in North Platte.

The first-year event was co-sponsored by the Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

The teams were given two hours to build their gingerbread houses. Members of the public could pay $5 for a ticket to vote, with the winning structure being presented a trophy.

Proceeds from the auction at the end of the event went to the dozen nonprofit organizations that Mid-Plains United Way supports.

The Great Plains team used red Rice Krispies bars and Pirouette cookies to construct the porch and Kit Kats for the steps leading up to it. A miniature leg lamp was set in the window sill near the top of the structure, and melted sugar was used to bond the gingerbread walls together.

And, oh yeah, Moore used a hacksaw to cut those pieces because he wanted something that didn't have "too coarse of a blade." He also used a drywall scraper to smooth out the edges of the pieces.

"I'm thinking, 'Well, a hacksaw would work because it has a lot of teeth per inch," Moore said.

Other teams used pretzel sticks to give their gingerbread house a log cabin look, or Rice Chex as shingles for the roof of a church. The stained glass for the latter was made from melted Jolly Ranchers.

A number of teams used gingerbread house kits. The only rules of the contest were no pre-constructed houses and the two-hour time limit for the decoration.

One team knocked down its initial construction and pitched the pile of gingerbread pieces and candy as the aftermath of a tornado.

Moore said his group initially bought kits but rejected the idea because of the size of the house and the chance that some of the pieces in the kit would be broken.

He said the team had a practice run a few weeks back.

"We learned a few things," he said. "What we learned was size. You have to account for the thickness of the gingerbread when you put pieces together. It's just like if you use drywall (for a house).

"It been a blast," Moore said of "House Wars." "It's been great just working along with my agents. We've had a lot of fun planning and just coming up with ideas."