North Platte Rec Center sales tax petitions qualify for Nov. 8 ballot

Petitions seeking a public vote on a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex have enough verified signatures to make the Nov. 8 ballot, the Lincoln County Clerk's Office said Friday.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to formally place the issue before voters, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said. State law says the council "shall" do so if enough signatures have been verified.

Deputy County Clerk Terry Heessel said the office's staff had verified at least 1,165 petition signatures as being those of registered voters inside city limits. County Clerk Becky Rossell was out of the office Friday.

That number represents 110% of the minimum 1,059 valid signatures needed to put the sales tax question before voters. Rossell told The Telegraph Thursday that state law allows her office to cease verifying further signatures once the 110% total has been reached.

"We're a little bit beyond that (1,165) because of how many (signatures) are on a page," Heessel said before the clerk's office closed for the day Friday.

Supporters of letting voters decide the sales tax question turned in 2,156 total signatures Monday and Tuesday. They had launched the petition drive Aug. 5 after the council tabled a resolution Aug. 2 to submit the matter to voters directly.

Council members Tuesday evening voted 8-0 to submit the signed petitions to the County Clerk's Office for verification.

Proceeds from the sales tax, if approved, would be used to renovate and expand the 1976 Rec Center, remodel the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city's skate park.

A new North Platte YMCA would be formed to manage at least the Rec Center under the auspices of the Scottsbluff YMCA.

Kelliher said the necessary follow-up resolution to submit the sales tax to voters will be the only item on Tuesday's special council agenda.

"Based on the council's previous vote, I don't believe there will be any issue passing this next resolution, and we look forward to the people deciding the Rec Center's future in November."

Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl welcomed the drive's success.

"I'm just thankful for the efforts of the community in getting the petitions signed as quickly as we were able to," he said. "It took a lot of people to get that done, and I'm grateful for our community."

Leland Poppe, a member of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance, expressed his thanks to petition organizers.

"That's great news," he said. "I appreciate everyone's efforts in the community. But the work's just begun now. Now we have to get (the sales tax) approved in November."

Poppe said residents should feel free to contact wellness alliance members with any questions about its $52.5 million Rec Center proposal. Sales tax proceeds would gradually pay off bonds that would be issued to do the work.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. served as the collection point for petition signatures. President and CEO Gary Person said he's "very pleased the voice of the people will be heard."

It took a "grassroots effort by 2,100-plus" people to pull off the petition drive in a 10-day period, he said, calling them an "army of citizen heroes in my book."