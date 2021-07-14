North Platte Rec Center takes over Arts in the Park event

Telegraph staff reports
Organization of the popular Arts in the Park & Spring Fling Craft Show is being transferred to Travis Klein and the North Platte Recreation Center.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Marilee Hyde, who retired from the City of North Platte, has also announced her retirement from working on Arts In the Park, which she helped organize for 46 years. Her daughter, Sami Erickson, said she would also be stepping away from her efforts of organizing the event in a Facebook post on the Arts In The Park page.
To contact the Rec Center about the show, call 308-535-6772.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.