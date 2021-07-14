 Skip to main content
North Platte Rec Center takes over Arts in the Park event
North Platte Rec Center takes over Arts in the Park event

A metal menagerie

There was a lot to see, do and buy at Arts in the Park on Sept. 11 in North Platte’s Cody Park. The annual event included vendors who sold art and craft items, clothing and food. Children could enjoy a jump house and a hula hoop contest, and the Cody Park concession stand and rides were open and busy. North Platte police officers directed traffic at park entrances on U.S. Highway 83.

 George Haws / The North Platte Telegraph

Organization of the popular Arts in the Park & Spring Fling Craft Show is being transferred to Travis Klein and the North Platte Recreation Center.

Marilee Hyde, who retired from the City of North Platte, has also announced her retirement from working on Arts In the Park, which she helped organize for 46 years. Her daughter, Sami Erickson, said she would also be stepping away from her efforts of organizing the event in a Facebook post on the Arts In The Park page.

To contact the Rec Center about the show, call 308-535-6772.

