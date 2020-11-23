North Platte Red Cross to host blood drive on Black Friday

The American Red Cross hopes to see blood supplies replenished on Black Friday with its North Platte holiday blood drive.

Not only will it stabilize the blood supply, but people who have had COVID-19 have the opportunity to share antibodies that will help others fight the coronavirus.

Amanda Wehnes, donor recruitment account manager, said donating is a way to give back to their community.

“We know Black Friday is going to look a lot different this year for a lot of people,” Wehnes said. “This year Black Friday is mostly done online, and since you’re not going to be standing in line at the store to buy stuff, we thought that we would try Black Friday and see how successful it might be.”

Donations will be scheduled this Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the blood donation center at 1111 S. Cottonwood St.

To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use sponsor code NorthPlatteNeb to donate during this drive.