 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Red Cross to host Christmas Eve blood drive
0 comments
top story

North Platte Red Cross to host Christmas Eve blood drive

  • 0
Local News

The American Red Cross’ North Platte office will hold a Christmas Eve blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at Ramada by Wyndham, 2101 S. Jeffers St.

Donors that day will receive a commemorative long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last, the organization said in a press release.

“December is traditionally a slow time for blood donation due to factors such as the busy holiday season and winter weather,” it adds. “Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual.”

Appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma may be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app (redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html), visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin
Local

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin

The Martin Bay boat ramp at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area closes today in advance of a one-year, $3 million capital improvement project for the Martin Bay and Cedar View areas of the reservoir, slated to begin next week.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News