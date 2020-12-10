North Platte Red Cross to host Christmas Eve blood drive

The American Red Cross’ North Platte office will hold a Christmas Eve blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at Ramada by Wyndham, 2101 S. Jeffers St.

Donors that day will receive a commemorative long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last, the organization said in a press release.

“December is traditionally a slow time for blood donation due to factors such as the busy holiday season and winter weather,” it adds. “Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual.”

Appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma may be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app (redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html), visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.