North Platte, region see record lows, dangerous wind chills

One ought not tempt Mother Nature, perhaps.
February’s sustained statewide arctic assault and mostly clear overnight skies produced record low temperatures Monday morning in North Platte and many locations in west central Nebraska.
Dangerously low wind chills, capable of producing frostbite with 10 minutes’ exposure, are expected to persist through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service warns.
The agency’s Lee Bird Field office recorded a 29-below-zero reading at 7:26 a.m. CT Monday, said meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez.
That not only broke the city’s Feb. 15 record of minus 23 — a mark set in 1881 — but tied North Platte’s sixth-highest all-time low temperature since records in the city first were kept in 1874.
North Platte also recorded 29-below readings on Feb. 4, 1883; Feb. 11, 1899; and Dec. 21 in both 1983 and 1989, according to records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Monday morning’s low bumped a half-dozen minus-27 temperatures off North Platte’s all-time “bottom 10” list. It remained 6 degrees shy, however, of the all-time record of 35 below set on Jan. 15, 1888, and tied on Feb. 12, 1899.
Weather Service forecasts going into the second weekend of the current “polar vortex” had foreseen temperatures as low as 21 below by Monday morning.
But “we had a little bit colder temperatures move in,” Gomez said. “We had mostly clear skies overnight, actually over a lot of the area.”
Ogallala matched North Platte’s minus-29 low early Monday, crushing that city’s Feb. 15 record of 15 below set in 1936.
Sandhills counties recorded the most bone-chilling temperatures, with Broken Bow accounting for Monday morning’s statewide low at 35 below.
Valentine checked in at minus 33, Lexington at minus 31 and Imperial at minus 27. All four cities set all-time lows for Feb. 15.
Temperature records fell from border to border Monday, with Omaha’s reading of minus 15 breaking the old Feb. 15 mark of 12 below in 1936.
Omahans ought to expect another record to fall early Tuesday, when the forecast calls for a low temperature of 24 below zero, Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald said. That would best the daily record of 17 below, set in 1979.
The Monday morning low of 26 below zero in Hastings was the coldest February day in that city’s history, said meteorologist Jordan Thies. It bested the previous mark of 22 below, set in 1917, and smashed the Feb. 15 record of 12 below, set in 1909.
“We’re looking at wind chills around minus 40” in central Nebraska, Thies said. “We’ve had wind chill values at some unofficial stations reported as low as 55 degrees below zero.”
Lee Bird Field’s lowest wind chill reading early Monday was the equivalent of minus 41, Gomez said. Broken Bow had a wind chill of 44 below and Ainsworth 45 below.
West central Nebraska remains under a wind chill warning through noon Tuesday, Gomez said. “You definitely want to make sure (that) if you’re outside, you cover up.”
Air temperatures should peek above zero Tuesday afternoon for the first time since Friday, possibly reaching 5 above according to the Weather Service forecast.
Lows will remain bitter at minus 14 Monday, minus 6 Tuesday and minus 2 Wednesday. But the days of February’s “polar vortex” should be numbered by then, with highs in the upper teens Wednesday and mid-20s Thursday.
A projected high of 34 Friday would be the North Platte airport’s first reading above freezing since Feb. 5. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s are expected next weekend.
Kevin Cole of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.