North Platte, region see record lows, dangerous wind chills

But “we had a little bit colder temperatures move in,” Gomez said. “We had mostly clear skies overnight, actually over a lot of the area.”

Ogallala matched North Platte’s minus-29 low early Monday, crushing that city’s Feb. 15 record of 15 below set in 1936.

Sandhills counties recorded the most bone-chilling temperatures, with Broken Bow accounting for Monday morning’s statewide low at 35 below.

Valentine checked in at minus 33, Lexington at minus 31 and Imperial at minus 27. All four cities set all-time lows for Feb. 15.

Temperature records fell from border to border Monday, with Omaha’s reading of minus 15 breaking the old Feb. 15 mark of 12 below in 1936.

Omahans ought to expect another record to fall early Tuesday, when the forecast calls for a low temperature of 24 below zero, Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald said. That would best the daily record of 17 below, set in 1979.

The Monday morning low of 26 below zero in Hastings was the coldest February day in that city’s history, said meteorologist Jordan Thies. It bested the previous mark of 22 below, set in 1917, and smashed the Feb. 15 record of 12 below, set in 1909.