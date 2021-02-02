North Platte Regional Airport seeking comments on 20-year master plan

More by Todd von Kampen

todd.vonkampen@nptelegraph.comNorth Platte-area residents have two weeks to review ideas and submit online comments about Lee Bird Field’s building needs as the airport works on a new 20-year master plan.A two-week “online public meeting” at northplatteairport.com will remain open through Feb. 15, North Platte Regional Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Tuesday.Visitors to the airport’s homepage can click at the upper right to review key facts and concepts for possible improvements to the 1952 terminal and Trego-Dugan Aviation’s “fixed base operator” facilities.Seafeldt said the online forum takes the place of a full-fledged public meeting that North Platte Airport Authority leaders scrubbed two months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“The target audience is the average citizen of North Platte,” he said. “I’m confident in hearing people’s candid thoughts about the airport, and I’m looking forward to answering each and every one of them.”The federal government is paying the entire cost of Lee Bird Field’s 2040 Master Plan, which would be the first new long-range plan for airport operations since 1995.Seafeldt said HDR Inc. of Omaha, hired to prepare the plan, will compile the online forum’s comments and present them at the Airport Authority board’s March 22 meeting.Its current timeline calls for final board approval of the new master plan by August, with release of a draft plan in June.The online presentation says the terminal likely will need to be expanded or replaced during the next 20 years if pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels return and grow.Trego-Dugan likewise will need more space to serve its private airplane customers, the presentation says. Some public and private local funds would be needed for building improvements to supplement federal grants.Visitors to the online forum also will read about possibilities for a “solar farm” to help power the airport and see where the Nebraska Army National Guard plans to build its new North Platte facilities.Though the pandemic has rendered an in-person public forum unwise, Seafeldt said, he hopes the online format will help some people find their voices.It “can be a good thing because it gives people more time to think about that and maybe offer a thought, concern or idea that they might not do in a big public meeting,” he said.When the Airport Authority board reviews the online meeting’s comments in March, people will be able to take part via Zoom in addition to public access, Seafeldt said.